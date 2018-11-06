Shady Side Academy (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 2019 two-star athlete Dino Tomlin, son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, took to Twitter Tuesday night to announce his commitment to the Terps.

Tomlin held nearly a dozen offers including Army, Iowa State, and Pittsburgh, but ultimately the 5-foot-11, 155-pound chose Maryland over other suitors.

As a junior, the speedster with an NFL pedigree caught 30 passes for 714 yards and nine touchdowns. Tomlin is also a track star with a 4.52 40-yard dash.