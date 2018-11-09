Ticker
2018-11-09

Tomlin talks Terps commitment

Dino Tomlin
Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland added some NFL pedigree to its 2019 recruiting class Nov. 6 with a pledge from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Shady Side Academy two-star athlete Dino Tomlin, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin held nearly a dozen offers including Army, Iowa State, and Pittsburgh and several Ivy League schools, but ultimately the 5-foot-11, 155-pounder chose Maryland over other suitors.

