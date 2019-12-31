As we get ready to turn the page on the 2010s, TSR takes a look back at the top 10 moments in Maryland athletics over the past decade. 10. Men's basketball upsets No. 5 UVA in OT in final ACC regular-season game

The Terps had a rough go of it in their final season as a member of the ACC, but the regular season ended on a high note, as Maryland defeated border rival Virginia in overtime, 75-69, in College Park. 9. Football defeats Penn State in Happy Valley

There's little doubt as to what the highlight of the Randy Edsall era was, as the Pennsylvania native returned to his home state in 2014 and led the Terps to just their second-ever win over the Nittany Lions and their first ever in Happy Valley. Maryland was led by Stefon Diggs, who finished with six catches for 53 yards and added four kickoff returns for 75 yards. It was later learned that he finished the game with a lacerated kidney. 8. Women's lacrosse wins second straight national title

You could really do an entire story on just the accomplishments of the women's lacrosse program and head coach Cathy Reese, who led the Terps to five national championships during the decade. We chose the 2015 title game to add to this list, as the Terps, in their first season as members of the Big Ten, defeated former ACC rival North Carolina, 9-8, en route to their second consecutive national championship. 7. Men's soccer wins 2018 College Cup

Coach Sasho Cirovski has built the men's soccer program into a national powerhouse over the years, having won two national titles in the previous decade. But perhaps his best coaching job was in 2018, when the Terps entered the NCAA tournament as an 11 seed, defeating former ACC foes NC State and Duke in the early rounds before defeating No. 1-ranked Indiana in the College Cup semifinals. The Terps finished off their championship run with a win over Akron in the final. 6. Baseball ends 43-year NCAA Tournament drought, reaches 2014 Super Regional

In just his second season at Maryland, head coach John Szefc led the Terps to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in over 40 years. Maryland defeated national powerhouse South Carolina twice in Columbia before falling to UVA in the Super Regional. Several players from the team, including Brandon Lowe, Mike Shawaryn and Lamont Wade spent time on Major League rosters in 2019. 5. Women's basketball goes undefeated in inaugural Big Ten season

Brenda Frese's squad went to back-to-back Final Fours in 2014 and 2015, running roughshod through the Big Ten in their inaugural campaign, going 18-0 in regular-season play before winning the Big Ten Tournament title. The Terps would fall to eventual national champion UConn in the Final Four. 4. Football defeats Texas for second straight season

Playing with heavy hearts and paying tribute to fallen teammate Jordan McNair, Maryland football shocked the world for a second straight season in 2018, defeating No. 23 Texas at FedEx Field, 34-29. For Maryland’s first offensive play, the team lined up with 10 men on the field, leaving a spot open for Jordan McNair. Terps were led by true freshman wideout Jeshaun Jones, who threw, caught and ran for a touchdown in his first three touches of his college career. 3. Men's lacrosse wins 2017 NCAA Championship

One of the last hires of outgoing athletic director Debbie Yow back in 2010, John Tillman led the Terps to four national championship runner-up finishes and six conference titles during this decade. But it was the Terps' breakthrough in 2017 that lands the lacrosse program at No. 3 on this list, as Maryland ended a 42-year championship drought, defeating Ohio State 9-6 in the national championship game. 2. Football wins 2010 Military Bowl to finish season nationally ranked

Ralph Friedgen engineered a Terps renaissance on the gridiron in the early 2000s, leading Maryland to 31 wins and three straight bowl appearances. There were plenty of ups and downs over the final seven seasons of Friedgen's tenure, but the head Terp went out on top, defeating East Carolina 51-20 in the 2010 Military Bowl, behind a 200-yard rushing performance from Da'Rell Scott. Maryland finished the season ranked in both polls as Friedgen was named ACC Coach of the Year for the second time during his tenure. 1. Men's basketball defeats No. 4 Duke en route to 2010 ACC regular-season championship