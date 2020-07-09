Linebacker Greg Penn has preferred handling his recruitment quietly and now the top 100 prospect out Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha is ready to announce his commitment. Penn will make his decision public on Sunday and there are only three teams left in contention. He breaks down the finalists and major pieces of criteria here.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“As a family, we cut it down to three,” Penn said. “It's down to LSU, South Carolina, and Maryland. The deciding factor for me is probably just being comfortable wherever I choose to go. Being comfortable with where I'm going, the staff there, and my family be comfortable. My parents not having to worry about me wherever I'm at.” LSU: “They have a great track record with linebackers,” he said. “Right now, in my eyes, they're 'LBU' and my relationship coach Pelini has really grown since he got the job. As soon as he got job our relationship started from there. My parents love him and I have a great relationship with that staff and really it's their track record with the linebackers. “I didn't learn anything new on those virtual visits that I didn't already know from my visit for the Florida game,” said Penn. “The virtual visit was really for my parents to meet coach Pelini and most of the whole defensive staff and build that relationship.”

Maryland: “It's just home,” he said. “I’m comfortable here. I know the whole coaching staff. I know almost the whole team at Maryland. The guys that are committed there, we're really close and have been playing with those guys since middle school. “Coach Locksley is like family and so are coach Brooks and coach Brawley,” Penn said. “I just have so much love for those guys and I really love it there. I want the culture to change for Maryland.”

South Carolina: “Since they offered me coach Muschamp has always been there,” he said. “He texts me every morning and that never changed. Every morning I get a text from coach Muschamp. Coach Rod Wilson is my guy. I'm really close with him. Him and my dad talk a lot too. MarShawn (Lloyd, my former teammate,) being there, him and I are really close and our families are really close. I've been to South Carolina two or three times and I've loved it down there. The atmosphere was great. “MarShawn has played a big role in my recruitment,” said Penn. “I’ve known MarShawn since elementary or middle school. Our families are really close and our moms are close. He played a pretty big role for me but he wants me to do what's best for myself and he's happy with whatever decision I make.”

