Top 12 Terp targets in Maryland to know for 2020
It's no secret that Maryland is loaded with top talent year after year, but the 2020 class looks to be special. With two five-star prospects, 11 prospects in the Rivals250 and plenty of depth behind them, Mike Locksley has a chance to sign a top-rated class in his first full recruiting cycle as head coach.
TSR takes a look at 12 of the top uncommitted prospects in the state of Maryland which Terp fans should keep an eye on during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news