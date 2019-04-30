BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. -- Since the departure of wide receivers coach and Virginia Beach liaison Chris Beatty from Maryland’s coaching staff, the Terps have been looking to re-establish a steady pipeline from the 757 area to College Park when it comes to recruiting.

The Tidewater region is loaded with talent, but Maryland is putting much of its focus on Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2021 cornerback Tony Grimes, who visited College Park April 27 for the second time in as many months.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Grimes already has his pick of the litter when it comes to offers and is a potential five-star recruit once evaluations are given for his class. He attended a sold-out basketball game at Maryland back in March, and while he was back on campus Saturday on the same day as the Terps’ spring game, Grimes arrived in College Park after the scrimmage was over and spent his time catching up with coaches.