As a potential five-star prospect in the 2021 class, Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback Tony Grimes is sure to have his pick of the litter when it comes to colleges. With more than 20 offers to his name already, including many from some of the top programs in the country, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back will begin to make his rounds and visit the schools that are showing him the most love, and one his first stops on his tour was to Maryland March 3 to check out campus and attend a sold-out Terps basketball game at Xfinity Center.