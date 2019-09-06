Hayes has not finalized his school list but there is a select group of programs that have prioritized him greater than all of the others. NC State is one of those that has which is why he will be taking an official visit to the ACC program this weekend. The Wolfpack is one of the few to beat and could be pushing for his commitment and a potential reclassification this weekend.

The talk of a move into the 2020 class has remained steady in recent months for Cam Hayes . He has now scheduled four official visits for the next four weekends which has not diminished the buzz surrounding a potential reclassification.

He has been adamant about taking all of his official visits before deciding which works in favor for Tennessee who will host Hayes on September 14. The Vols have worked wonders with Tar Heel State natives under Rick Barnes’ watch and are hoping that the top-30 guard is the next in line.

Louisville is involved with a slew of talented guard prospects and will bring Hayes to their campus on the weekend of September 21. Maryland completes the month by hosting him the following weekend. Each program has picked up ground with Hayes in recent weeks.

By the time October arrives, Hayes will have taken four of his five allotted official visits. He is expected to take one more before the fall completes as North Carolina is one program that has continued to remain in close contact with him.

If a commitment is made this fall, the next step would be in deciding upon a reclassification that would place Hayes onto a college campus next fall.