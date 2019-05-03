Maryland wasted no time in getting its top 2021 quarterback target on campus this spring. The Terps took the first opportunity they had to host Gonzaga (Washington, DC) pro-style quarterback Caleb Williams by getting the 6-foot-1, 200-pound local prospect on campus for their opening spring practice March 26.

TSR caught up with Williams at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Aldie, Va., shortly thereafter and discussed his recruitment as well as his relationship with the hometown school. Williams did not participate in the camp but was there to support some friends and teammates. He is closing in on 20 offers and his list currently includes Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC and more.