CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Malik Hornsby (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)



With the dead period ending on July 24 and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Beginning with the quarterbacks, here is a summary of where the recruitment of these prospects stand heading into their senior seasons. MORE: Big Ten walk-ons blaze a unique trail to football success



1. Malik Hornsby

Top contenders: North Carolina, Oregon Recruiting outlook: The former North Carolina commit has been laying low since his decommitment about a month ago. The Tar Heels, however, still seem to be his best option now that Haynes King has committed to Texas A&M. A commitment isn't imminent, and he is expected to take another look at his options as this season progresses. Look for a decision after the season, possibly in January. Farrell’s take: Hornsby will go slower this time around and it will be interesting to see if some new teams jump in during the season, but right now his favorite continues to be North Carolina and he’s an excellent fit for what Mack Brown wants to do on offense.

2. Demeatric Crenshaw

Top contenders: Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville Recruiting outlook: The recruiting process has really slowed down for Crenshaw. He had a busy spring with unofficial visits but didn't take any officials. Some of his top options picked up commitments from other quarterbacks, and now Crenshaw will have to re-evaluate where things stand once the dead period ends. Look for his recruitment to pick up again once the season gets underway. Farrell’s take: This all depends on who wants to take Crenshaw, as he’s a very good athlete but not a polished quarterback. He’s a hard one to predict based on this factor. Keep an eye on Indiana here though. I don’t think he’s a take for Kentucky, while Boston College and Louisville continue to evaluate.

3. Jalen Suggs

Top contenders: Gonzaga, Marquette, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State Recruiting outlook: Will it be basketball or football for Suggs? A five-star on the hardcourt, Suggs seems to be favoring Gonzaga, but he has said in the past that he would like to play both sports at the next level. If that is truly the case, it is hard to see Suggs ending up at Gonzaga or Marquette. Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, and Iowa State have also shown increased interest for basketball, and that could bolster their football teams' chances on getting the talented athlete on campus. More unofficial and official visits are coming this fall and into the winter. Farrell’s take: I know Suggs wants to play football as well, but I think he will make a basketball decision here and go with Gonzaga. If he decides he truly wants to play both, it will be very interesting to see who comes at him the hardest.

4. C.J. Dixon

Top contenders: Maryland, Baylor, Illinois Recruiting outlook: Dixon has an impressive offer sheet and gets plenty of attention from college coaches, but Maryland seems like the most likely destination right now. A June unofficial visit helped the Terps take a big step forward with Dixon, but they aren't the only school in the running. Baylor and Illinois continue to hang around and would like for him to make it to campus at some point in the future. Dixon had planned on committing earlier this month but that obviously did not occur. Farrell’s take: Maryland has made the big dual threat a priority and it appears the Terps are his likely destination, although it’s curious that he hasn’t committed yet. Mike Locksley does a great job closing on quarterbacks, so I expect the Terps to win this one.

5. Gregory Spann