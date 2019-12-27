Maryland football and basketball both enjoyed the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat at times throughout the past year. There were certainly peaks and valleys for both programs in the last 12 months, but to highlight some of the best storylines of the year, TSR takes a look at the top Terps’ moments of 2019. Men’s Basketball Terps upset then-No. 12 Purdue in College Park — February 12 After losing to Purdue in West Lafayette in December 2018, the Terps got their revenge in College Park in early 2019. The marquee victory in a season that many believe fell short of expectations, Maryland welcomed the No.12-ranked Boilermakers to Xfinity Center and defeated them decisively, 70-56. The win was part of a stretch in which the Terps won four of five Big Ten games. Carsen Edwards was the only one to do any damage for Purdue, scoring 24 points in 37 minutes. But it took Edwards 27 shots to get there as Maryland dominated defensively and used a balanced offensive attack led by a Bruno Fernando double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds). Terps’ freshmen Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith, Eric Ayala, and Aaron Wiggins also finished with 16, 15, and 11 points, respectively, in the 14-point victory, while Anthony Cowan Jr. posted a 12-point, six-assists, and four-rebound line. Maryland beats Belmont in First Round of NCAA Tournament — March 21

Bruno Fernando (No. 23) capped his Terps career with a pair of double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament. (USA TODAY Sports)

The reason many believe the 2018-19 season was a bit of a disappoint for Maryland basketball is because the Terps only won one NCAA Tournament game with an All-Big Ten point guard and center (Cowan and Fernando), as well as a freshman former McDonald’s All-American (Smith). However, the lone tournament victory was an exciting one for Maryland, who staved off a tough mid-major in Belmont. The Terps’ didn’t make it easy, as they allowed Belmont’s eventual first-round pick Dylan Windler to go for a game-high 35 points, but Maryland was able to come away with a thrilling 79-77 victory thanks to double-digit scoring efforts from four of its five starters. The Terps’ bigs dominated the Bruins, as Smith (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Fernando (14 points, 13 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles in the win. The Terps trailed by six at halftime, but Darryl Morsell helped take over the game in the second half for Maryland and finished with 18 points. Bruno Fernando drafted 34th overall by Sixers, traded to Hawks — June 20 Fernando was truly a special player in his two seasons at Maryland. The Angola native showed tons of upside as a freshman starter for the Terps, but Fernando’s breakout sophomore campaign made him one of the first picks in the second round of the NBA draft, making him the first Angolan ever drafted to the NBA. It was the Philadelphia 76ers that selected Fernando with the 34th overall pick, but he was subsequently traded to the Atlanta Hawks on draft night. He was signed by the Hawks on July 7. Fernando’s numbers while he was at Maryland speak for themselves. He left College Park second in career field goal percentage (.595), single-season double-doubles (22, 2018-19); fourth in single-season rebounds (362, 2018-19); sixth in single-season field goal percentage (.607, 2018-19); eighth in career blocked shots average (1.6/game); ninth in career double-doubles (25); and 10th in career rebounding average (8.7). Keep in mind, this was all in just two seasons. Not only did Fernando make an impact on the Terps’ record books, but he also made a real connection with the Maryland fan base as a player who always played with high energy and passion. Terps ranked No. 7 in preseason AP Poll — October 21 Losing Fernando was a bit of a gutshot for Maryland basketball, but the Terps reloaded heavily with a five-man recruiting class that included four four-stars and Philadelphia’s player of the year as well as the return of their senior point guard (Cowan), who tested the water of the NBA Draft before deciding to give it one more year in College Park. The strong offseason matched with a sophomore class that has grown immensely and has a ton of talent, and that’s how Maryland found itself as a preseason Top-10 team in every prominent national poll. The Terps were the Associated Press AP Poll’s No. 7 to start the season and have so far climbed as high as No. 3 this year. The Terps’ will enter 2020 ranked, assuming they can take care of business Dec. 29 against Bryant, but they have currently fallen to No. 13 in the AP Poll with back-to-back losses after a 10-0 start. Maryland wins the Orlando Invitational — November 28 - December 1 Part of what helped Maryland climb all the way to No. 3 in the AP Poll was the Terps’ three wins in four days to take the Orlando Invitational title. Maryland started by edging one out against Temple on Thanksgiving, handled Harvard the next day, and then played one of their best games of the Turgeon era in the finals against Marquette with an 84-63 win on Sunday to take home the holiday tournament championship. Maryland has been 2-2 since winning the Orlando Invitational, but the Terps’ early-season tournament record on a neutral floor remains impressive (13-1 in their last 14). Football Nick Cross signs with Terps — February 12 It’s always a good thing with the top-ranked player in the state of Maryland signs with the Terps. And that’s exactly what happened when Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star safety Nick Cross decided to join Maryland’s 2019 class on National Signing Day in February 2019. In head coach Mike Locksley’s inaugural class, it was the first time Maryland signed the state’s top-ranked player since Damian Prince in 2014. Cross was a Rivals100 prospect and a First-Team Washington Post All-Metro selection. He finished his senior season with 94 tackles and four interceptions while being coached at DeMatha by current Maryland running backs coach Elijah Brooks and former Terp defensive back Josh Wilson. Cross earned First-Team WCAC honors twice and had an excellent freshman season for the Terps, finishing with 45 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions. Darnell Savage Jr. drafted in First Round by Packers — April 25

Darnell Savage Jr. became the second Terp in as many years to get drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. (USA TODAY Sports)