Top Terps target Jamie Kaiser Jr. to announce college decision August 7

One of Maryland's top recruiting targets in the 2023 class is set to announce his college commitment this Sunday, August 7.

Kaiser officially visited Virginia on June 2, followed by an official visit to Maryland back on June 8. His most recent official visit was to Indiana last week. He was originally scheduled to take an official visit to UCLA earlier this week, but that trip was cancelled.

While Indiana got the last official visit before making his decision, the Terps were the last ones to get Kaiser on campus, as he took an unofficial visit to Maryland on Thursday.

In Kaiser, the Terps are looking to land their second commit of the 2023 class and second Rivals150 prospect to go along with current pledge and four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe. Kaiser and Lamothe have a long-standing relationship as the two were previously teammates on Team Durant's 16U team.