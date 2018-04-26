Maryland landed a fifth commitment for its 2018 class April 26 when the Terps signed Indiana forward Trace Ramsey.

Ramsey, who starred at Valparaiso (Ind.) high school before prepping last season at the Bosco Institute in Indiana, also held offers from Austin Peay, IUPUI, Loyola Chicago, Siena, Toledo and Western Michigan, and was receiving interest from Wisconsin. But after picking up his first Power Five offer from the Terps April 19 and taking an official visit to College Park April 24, Ramsey was sold and ready to join Mark Turgeon’s team.