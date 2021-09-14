Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 1
The 2021 NFL season is underway and plenty of former Terps saw action during the first week of play.
TSR is once again tracking all former Terps in the NFL and will be recapping how each fared throughout the season.
Below is a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 1 of action.
Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR
Diggs enters the 2021 season as one of the top returning wideouts in the league and is back with a Buffalo Bills squad that has lofty expectations. Things certainly didn't go as planned for the Bills in Week 1, as they fell to the Steelers at home to open the season. And while Diggs wasn't spectacular, he certainly did his part, finishing with a game-high 9 receptions on 14 targets for a game-high 69 receiving yards.
DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR
Another former Terps wideout with high expectations coming into the 2021 season, Moore had a solid outing in the Panthers' Week 1 win over the NY Jets, finishing with 6 catches on 8 targets, for 80 yards receiving. He also added a 14-yard run from scrimmage and a 9-yard punt return for 103 all-purpose yards in the win.
Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB
The former Terps linebacker finished with 5 tackles on defense for the Panthers in the win. Carter Jr. is entering his 4th season in the league, having spent all four years with the Panthers.
Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB
Johnson, who is entering his third year in the league and second with the Jets, finished with 4 carries for 15 yards on the ground in NY's loss at Carolina. He also added one reception for 11 yards on three targets to finish with 26 all-purpose yards.
Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT
Jefferson, who signed with Las Vegas as a free agent this offseason, is entering his 5th year in the league and first with the Raiders. In what would turn out to be the most entertaining game of the week, Jefferson finished with 5 tackles and a forced fumble that led to a Raiders touchdown in a wild game they would eventually win 33-27 over the Baltimore Ravens in OT.
Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE
Ngakoue, who like Jefferson also joined Las Vegas this offseason through free agency, had 4 tackles and a pass deflection in the win as he begun his 7th season in the league and first with the Raiders.
JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB
Jackson is coming off of a breakout 2020 season in which he finished second in the league with 9 interceptions. He began his 4th year in the league with 3 tackles and a pass breakup in the Patriots' home loss to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.
Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S
Savage finished with just one tackle in a shocking loss to the New Orleans Saints that was played in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida. Savage is entering his third year in the league, all with the Green Bay Packers.
Jake Funk -- LA Rams, RB
The undrafted rookie did not see any snaps at running back in the Rams' Sunday night win over the Bears, but he did make his presence felt on special teams, finishing with 2 tackles on kickoff coverage and being put back deep to return kicks (although he did not actually field a kickoff).
Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG
Dunn, a career journeyman who went undrafted in 2017 and did not see his first NFL start until the playoffs last season, begins the 2021 season on the Browns' 53-man active roster, but was a scratch Sunday at Kansas City.
Sean Davis -- Indianapolis Colts, S
Davis did not record any stats in the Colts' loss to the Seahawks.
Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE
Mabry did not record any stats in the Seahawks' win over the Colts.
Josh Woods -- Chicago Bears, LB
Woods did not record any stats in the Bears' loss to the Rams.
Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB*
Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*
* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.