Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 1

The 2021 NFL season is underway and plenty of former Terps saw action during the first week of play. TSR is once again tracking all former Terps in the NFL and will be recapping how each fared throughout the season. Below is a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 1 of action.

Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs (No. 14) had a game-high 9 catches for 69 yards in Week 1. (USA TODAY Sports)

Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR Diggs enters the 2021 season as one of the top returning wideouts in the league and is back with a Buffalo Bills squad that has lofty expectations. Things certainly didn't go as planned for the Bills in Week 1, as they fell to the Steelers at home to open the season. And while Diggs wasn't spectacular, he certainly did his part, finishing with a game-high 9 receptions on 14 targets for a game-high 69 receiving yards. DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR Another former Terps wideout with high expectations coming into the 2021 season, Moore had a solid outing in the Panthers' Week 1 win over the NY Jets, finishing with 6 catches on 8 targets, for 80 yards receiving. He also added a 14-yard run from scrimmage and a 9-yard punt return for 103 all-purpose yards in the win. Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB The former Terps linebacker finished with 5 tackles on defense for the Panthers in the win. Carter Jr. is entering his 4th season in the league, having spent all four years with the Panthers. Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB Johnson, who is entering his third year in the league and second with the Jets, finished with 4 carries for 15 yards on the ground in NY's loss at Carolina. He also added one reception for 11 yards on three targets to finish with 26 all-purpose yards. Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT Jefferson, who signed with Las Vegas as a free agent this offseason, is entering his 5th year in the league and first with the Raiders. In what would turn out to be the most entertaining game of the week, Jefferson finished with 5 tackles and a forced fumble that led to a Raiders touchdown in a wild game they would eventually win 33-27 over the Baltimore Ravens in OT.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RISA8YnI+PGJyPkJpZyB0aW1lIHBsYXkgZnJvbSBRdWludG9uIEpl ZmZlcnNvbiBvbiBNTkYuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DQ3B3cnFp WVMzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0Nwd3JxaVlTMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBNYXJ5bGFuZCBGb290YmFsbCAoQFRlcnBzRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGVycHNGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQz NzYxMDY5NDY3MzgyOTg5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==