After back-to-back lackluster weeks, Diggs exploded for five receptions, 121 yards, and a touchdown on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Diggs was instrumental in the Vikings’ 20-point comeback to secure the Week 11 win. It was Diggs’ fifth game of the season with at least 100 receiving yards. His score came on an impressive 54-yard reception.

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Trey Edmunds (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Edmunds continues to see carries in Pittsburgh’s backfield and he could see his usage increase moving forward with Steelers’ starting running back James Conner re-injuring his shoulder in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Cleveland Browns. In fact, after Conner went down early in the 21-7 loss, Edmunds played the most offensive snaps in the backfield for Pittsburgh (47 percent). The second-year pro was able to turn his touches into three carries for 11 yards and three receptions for 27 yards. He also added three tackles on special teams.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Moore continued his recent hot streak on Sunday and now has 95 yards or more in each of his last three games. Sunday was a day to forget for Carolina as they lost 29-3 to the Atlanta Falcons, but Moore did his part to try to give his team a chance, hauling in eight of his 15 targets for 95 yards.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter finished Carolina’s Week 11 loss to its division foe with one tackle. The second-year linebacker has played in 10 games this season and has 13 total tackles and a half-sack to show for it.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

Johnson remains just a complementary piece in the Lions’ backfield, finishing third in the pecking order for carries in Sunday’s 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson finished the Week 11 games with two carries for 6 yards. He added one reception for no gain to his totals.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)

Ngakoue took a little while to heat up this season, but he has been of a tear of late, which didn’t end Sunday. In a disappointing 33-13 loss for his team, Ngakoue at least did his part, finishing with four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit. He now has five sacks this season.