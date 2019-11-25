Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 12
Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.
Here’s a look at their performances in Week 12:
DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)
Moore led the way for Carolina, as the Panthers nearly upset the Saints in New Orleans in Week 12. Moore did his part, hauling in six of his nine targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He also added one rush for 8 yards to his totals. It was the first time in Moore’s NFL career that he has finished with two touchdown receptions in the same game. He is quickly approaching his first 1,000 receiving yard season as a pro, as well. Through 12 weeks, Moore now has 68 receptions, 905 yards, and three touchdowns, including the 52-yard score from this weekend.
DJ MOORE CONTINUES TO BALL OUT!!!@idjmoore | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/3CGWyMjwIO— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 24, 2019
LET 'EM KNOW DJ!!!@idjmoore | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/qpvSoRZuev— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 24, 2019
Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)
Carter was active for Carolina’s 34-31 loss in New Orleans, however, he did not enter the box score with any stats.
Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)
Jacksonville would certainly like to have Week 12 back, as the Jaguars were blown out by their division foe the Tennessee Titans. However, in the 22-point loss, Ngakoue had himself a stat-stuffing performance, finishing with two tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a defended pass, and a quarterback hit. The fourth-year pro is now up to six sacks in a contract year.
YANN GETS STRIP SACKS!@YannickNgakoue | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/lXiuqh9xu0— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 24, 2019
Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)
Although Jefferson did not record any tackles in Seattle’s 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, he did come up with one of the Seahawks’ biggest plays of the game when he recovered one of two Carson Wentz fumbles.
Trey Edmunds (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)
In a 16-10 Steelers win over the winless Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, Edmunds carried the ball twice for 7 yards. He also picked up a tackle on special teams.
Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)
Green Bay’s defense had a rough game as a whole on Sunday, as the Packers’ offense couldn’t sustain any drives and continuously put the defense in bad field position. Savage and his teammates will hope to bounce back from a 37-8 loss, but the rookie was able to add four tackles to his season totals. Savage is up to 40 tackles so far this season.
Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)
Johnson has fallen into the background of Detroit’s running back committee, but he is still seeing playing time in each of the Lions’ games and gaining valuable experience in his rookie year. Detroit’s 19-16 Week 12 loss to the Washington Redskins was a homecoming for Johnson, carried the ball four times for 11 yards and added two receptions for 10 yards. The versatile tailback also recorded a tackle on special teams.
JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)
Jackson was part of New England’s secondary that stifled the Cowboys on Sunday, holding Dallas to just 212 yards through the air. Jackson finished with four tackles on the day while playing 75 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps.
Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)
In New England’s 13-9 Week 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Cowart played just five percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps and he did not enter the box score.
Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)
Woods was active for the second straight week in Chicago’s 19-14 Week 12 win over the New York Giant. He recorded one tackle, his second of the year.