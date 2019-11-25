Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 12: DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers) Moore led the way for Carolina, as the Panthers nearly upset the Saints in New Orleans in Week 12. Moore did his part, hauling in six of his nine targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He also added one rush for 8 yards to his totals. It was the first time in Moore’s NFL career that he has finished with two touchdown receptions in the same game. He is quickly approaching his first 1,000 receiving yard season as a pro, as well. Through 12 weeks, Moore now has 68 receptions, 905 yards, and three touchdowns, including the 52-yard score from this weekend.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers) Carter was active for Carolina’s 34-31 loss in New Orleans, however, he did not enter the box score with any stats. Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars) Jacksonville would certainly like to have Week 12 back, as the Jaguars were blown out by their division foe the Tennessee Titans. However, in the 22-point loss, Ngakoue had himself a stat-stuffing performance, finishing with two tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a defended pass, and a quarterback hit. The fourth-year pro is now up to six sacks in a contract year.