Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 13

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 13 of NFL action below.

The 13th week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps stood out for their respective teams.

Josh Woods -- Detroit Lions, LB

Woods had his most productive game of the season Week 13, finishing with a career-high 8 tackles (6 solo) in the Lions' wild 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Woods, who began the season with the Chicago Bears and has been a special teams ace for the Lions, saw action on defense for just the second time this season, as the Lions got their first victory.

Stefon Diggs -- Buffalo Bills, WR

With strong winds and snowy conditions, Diggs only had four catches for 51 yards on seven targets Week 13 in the Bills' 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Diggs' 71 receptions this season currently rank 10th in the NFL, while his 898 reception yards also currently rank 10th in the league. Diggs is currently tied for 8th in the league with 7 touchdown catches.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Jackson had two tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup Week 13 in the Patriots' win over the Buffalo Bills Monday night. He continues to lead the NFL with 16 pass breakups so far this season and currently stands alone in second place among the league leaders with 7 interceptions.

Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB

Johnson had another quiet outing Week 13, finishing with one carry for one yard and two catches for 14 yards in the Jets' 33-18 loss to the Eagles.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson finished with two tackles Week 13 in the Raiders' 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue finished with two tackles Week 13 in the Raiders' loss to the Washington Football Team. His 8 sacks through 13 games this season currently rank tied for 13th in the NFL.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

The Panthers were on a bye Week 13.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The Panthers were on a bye Week 13.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

The Packers were on a bye Week 13.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

The Browns were on a bye Week 13.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry remained on the Seahawks practice squad Week 13.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB

McFarland was inactive for the Steelers' Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Sean Davis -- New England Patriots, S

Davis remained on the New England Patriots' practice squad Week 13.

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

Jake Funk -- Los Angeles Rams, RB*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.