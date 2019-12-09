Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 14
Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.
Here’s a look at their performances in Week 14:
Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings)
Bouncing back from a down performance in Week 13, Diggs led Minnesota in receiving in its 13-point divisional win in Week 14. Diggs caught four calls for just 25 yards a week ago, but on Sunday, the Vikings’ leading receiver hauled in six of his nine targets for 92 yards. Diggs is just 3 yards shy of his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.
That toe drag swag is ELITE.#Skol pic.twitter.com/xfHD5PLwVC— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 8, 2019
DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)
Moore’s breakout sophomore campaign continued Sunday, as the Carolina wideout hauled in four receptions for 81 yards in a 40-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With the solid performance in Week 14, Moore surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. He currently has 78 receptions (seventh in the NFL) for 1,061 yards (fourth in the NFL) and four touchdowns this season.
Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)
Playing just two snaps on defense and 20 on special teams, Carter recorded 1 tackle in the Panthers’ 20-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.
JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)
Jackson continues to make a name for himself in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland. In New England’s 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jackson recorded the sixth interception of his career — three last year and three so far this year. He also added two tackles to his totals. Jackson has proven to have a nose for the ball and will certainly continue to play a key role in Bill Bellicheck’s defense if he keeps making plays like in Week 14.
JC JACKSON WITH THE PICK! #Patriots ball! pic.twitter.com/iZubQ3Ua70— Binge Sports (@BingeSports) December 8, 2019
Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)
Cowart was inactive for New England’s seven-point loss to the Chiefs in Week 14.
Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)
Ngakoue had four tackles and two quarterback hits on Sunday, but his team got demolished by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. After a 7-3 first quarter, Jacksonville went on to lost 45-10 to the visiting Chargers.
Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)
With a chance to keep pace with a surging San Francisco 49ers team to win a division title, Seattle came up small on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. In his team’s 28-12 road loss, Jefferson finished with two tackles and two quarterback hits.
Trey Edmunds (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)
As Pittsburgh’s backfield gets healthier, Edmunds’ role has diminished a bit over the last few weeks. On Sunday in a 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Edmunds had just one reception for 7 yards. He did not receive any carries.
Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)
In a 20-15 Week 14 win over the Washington Redskins, Savage made three tackles and also forced a fumble. However, the fumble was recovered by the Redskins. Savage now has 47 tackles and two forced fumbles this season.
Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)
Johnson and the rest of Detroit’s offensive were completely ineffective on the road against Minnesota in a 20-7 loss in Week 14. Johnson finished the game with just two carries for 3 yards while also adding one reception for 7 yards to his totals.
Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)
In a 31-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, Woods recorded one tackle — his third of his rookie season in which he has played six games so far.