Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 14: Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings) Bouncing back from a down performance in Week 13, Diggs led Minnesota in receiving in its 13-point divisional win in Week 14. Diggs caught four calls for just 25 yards a week ago, but on Sunday, the Vikings’ leading receiver hauled in six of his nine targets for 92 yards. Diggs is just 3 yards shy of his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers) Moore’s breakout sophomore campaign continued Sunday, as the Carolina wideout hauled in four receptions for 81 yards in a 40-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With the solid performance in Week 14, Moore surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. He currently has 78 receptions (seventh in the NFL) for 1,061 yards (fourth in the NFL) and four touchdowns this season. Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers) Playing just two snaps on defense and 20 on special teams, Carter recorded 1 tackle in the Panthers’ 20-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots) Jackson continues to make a name for himself in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland. In New England’s 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jackson recorded the sixth interception of his career — three last year and three so far this year. He also added two tackles to his totals. Jackson has proven to have a nose for the ball and will certainly continue to play a key role in Bill Bellicheck’s defense if he keeps making plays like in Week 14.