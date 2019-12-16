Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 15: JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots) Jackson continues to emerge as one of the best young ball-hawking cornerbacks in the league, and he furthered that distinction Sunday by recording two more interceptions in New England’s 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson also added three tackles and three defended passes to his totals. He now has five interceptions in his second NFL season and eight so far in his career.

JC JACKSON! Hell of a play on the interception! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/b4UwHamDMd — Binge Sports (@BingeSports) December 15, 2019

Going deep and picked off by J.C Jackson! pic.twitter.com/HbGbx6jM33 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 15, 2019

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers) Moore has been electric all season long for the Carolina Panthers, and the sophomore wideout has emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. In a 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Moore caught eight of his 12 targets for 113 yards — his fourth game with at least 100 receiving yards this season. He also added 10 rushing yards to his totals on Sunday. With two weeks left to go in the regular season, Moore now has 86 receptions (eighth in the NFL) for 1,174 yards (third in the NFL) and four touchdowns. Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers) Carter did not play any defensive snaps for the Panthers in their Week 15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but he did record a tackle on special teams. Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars) Ngakoue filled the stat sheet up on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars stole one away from the Raiders in Oakland. Ngakoue finished with five tackles, four for a loss, and also recorded his seventh and eighth sacks of the season. Ngakoue wasn’t done there; he also defended a pass in his team’s four-point road win. Ngakoue now has nine career multi-sack games, which ties him for the most in franchise history and the 4th-most in the NFL since 2017.

That is now the 9th career multi-sack game for @YannickNgakoue



He is tied for the most in franchise history and tied for the 4th-most in the NFL since 2017. pic.twitter.com/RoEmXiwnOV — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 15, 2019

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks) Playing 64 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps in its Week 15 win over Carolina, Jefferson finished with two tackles. Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings) Diggs had himself a decent game on Sunday, as his Vikings rolled over the Los Angeles Chargers, 39-10. Diggs caught four of his six targets for 76 yards in a game where Minnesota only had to pass the ball 25 times. Diggs also had one carry for 4 yards on Sunday. Trey Edmunds (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers) Edmunds played one offensive snap for the Steelers in their 17-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Week 15’s edition of Sunday Night Football. Edmunds did not enter the box score on Sunday night. Nice moment though for Trey, as he and his brother/teammate Terrell got to swap jerseys with their other brother and Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

What a jersey swap after the Edmunds Bowl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MluYfJYpKC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 16, 2019