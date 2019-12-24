Diggs continued his dominance of the Green Bay Packers in Week 16’s installment of Monday Night Football. Hauling in three of his five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown, Diggs has now found pay dirt in seven consecutive games against the Packers. The fifth-year wideout has had a great season for Minnesota, setting a career-high already in receiving yards with 1,130. Diggs also has a team-leading 63 receptions and six receiving touchdowns on the year.

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage continues to play 100 percent of the snaps at safety as a rookie for the Green Bay Packers, but Monday night was not his most productive game despite his team’s 13-point win over its division foe. Savage finished with just one tackle, but he was sound in coverage, helping the defense hold Kirk Cousins to just 122 passing yards, and provided support in Green Bay’s run defense, which held the Vikings to just 57 yards on the ground.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson saw a heavy dose of action Saturday afternoon as the New England Patriots hosted the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Jackson’s team-high six tackles and two defended passes helped the Patriots come away with a 24-17 victory at home.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart was inactive for New England’s seven-point win over Buffalo in Week 16.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Having a stellar sophomore season so far, Moore, unfortunately, fell victim to the injury bug in Week 16. Moore suffered a concussion on Sunday and was taken out of Carolina’s 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter. He did not return to the game and finished with just one reception for 1 yard. We’ll see if Moore can get back on the field for his team’s season finale in Week 17, but as of now, he has 87 receptions, 1,175 yards and four receiving touchdowns this season.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter didn’t play any defensive snaps for Carolina in its 32-point loss in Week 16, but he did make two tackles on special teams for the Panthers.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Atlanta Falcons did an excellent job of bottling up Ngakoue on Sunday in a 24-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue was held without a tackle but did record one defended pass in Week 16.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

Jefferson played 49 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps in its 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, but he did not enter the box score with any stats.

Trey Edmunds (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Edmunds did not play any offensive snaps in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 loss to the New York Jets in Week 16, but he did finish the game with a tackle on special teams.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

In a 27-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 16, Johnson carried the ball to three times for 20 yards, his most since Nov. 3 against the Oakland Raiders when he rushed for 29. Serving as a change-of-pace back behind Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough, Johnson played 24 percent of Detroit’s offensive snaps on Sunday.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods did not play any defensive snaps for the Bears in their 26-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, but he did record a tackle on special teams.