Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 17

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 17 of NFL action below.

The 17th week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps stood out for their respective teams.

Jackson had four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception Week 17 in the Patriots' 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He continues to lead the NFL with 22 passes defended so far this season and currently stands alone in second place among the league leaders with 8 interceptions.

Stefon Diggs -- Buffalo Bills, WR

With snowy conditions in Buffalo Sunday, Diggs had five catches for 52 yards on nine targets Week 17 in the Bills' 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Diggs' 94 receptions this season currently rank 11th in the NFL, while his 1,144 reception yards currently rank 8th in the league. Diggs is currently tied for 7th in the league with 9 touchdown catches.

Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB

Johnson had a solid showing Week 17, finishing with five carries for 35 yard and a touchdown on the ground and three catches for 47 yards through the air for a total of 82 all-purpose yards in the Jets' 28-24 loss to the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Johnson's second receiving touchdown of the season and fourth touchdown overall.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson finished with two tackles Week 17 in the Raiders' 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue finished with one tackle and a quarterback sack Week 17 in the Raiders' win over the Colts. His 10 sacks through 16 games this season currently rank tied for 13th in the NFL.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore had a relatively quiet outing Week 17, finishing with just three catches for 29 yards on a team-high 8 targets in the Panthers' 18-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. His 86 receptions through 16 games this season currently rank 15th in the NFL, while his 1,070 receiving yards also rank 15th in the league.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 5 total tackles (1 solo) in the Panthers' Week 17 loss to New Orleans. He now has 78 total tackles (32 solo) on the season.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage played 54 defensive snaps in the Packers' 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night but did not record any stats. Savage now has 58 tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions through 16 games this season.

Jake Funk -- Los Angeles Rams, RB

Funk, who was activated from the injured reserve list Week 15, saw 13 snaps on special teams and one snap on offense in the Rams' 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He did not record any stats.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dun saw a couple of special teams snaps in the Browns' 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry remained on the Seahawks practice squad Week 17.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB

McFarland was on the inactive/COVID list for the Steelers' Week 17 win over the Browns.

Sean Davis -- New England Patriots, S

Davis remained on the New England Patriots' practice squad Week 13.

Josh Woods -- Detroit Lions, LB*

Woods was placed on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury Week 15.

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.