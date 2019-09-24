Savage continues to make a name for himself in his rookie season, and Green Bay is likely feeling very good about investing a first-round pick in the former Terps safety. In a 27-16 win at home against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Savage had five tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and a defended pass. He also made the most of an errant throw by Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco by picking the ball off for his first career interception.

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

When the starting quarterback goes down, others need to step up. And that’s what Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore did on Sunday with Cam Newton sidelined in a 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Moore was only targeted twice in the game by backup quarterback Kyle Allen, but he turned one of those opportunities into a 52-yard touchdown — Moore’s first of the year. That was Moore’s only catch of the game but he also added a 12-yard rush to his totals. He has 17 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown through the first three games of his second season.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter was active for Carolina’s Week 3 win over the Cardinals, but he did not see the field on Sunday.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson played 63 percent of New England’s defensive snaps on Sunday in a 30-14 victory over the New York Jets, but he did not enter the box score.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart was active for New England’s Week 3 win over the Jets, but he did not see the field on Sunday.

Vernon Davis (TE - Washington Redskins)

Against a tough Chicago Bears defense, Davis hauled in two of his four targets on Monday Night Football and finished the game with two receptions for 30 yards in his team’s 31-15 loss.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

Averaging 6 yards per carry entering Sunday’s 27-24 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Johnson regressed a bit in Week 3. The rookie carried the ball four times against the Eagles but was only able to gain 5 yards. Johnson played 20 percent of Detroit’s offensive snaps and remains the primary backup to starting running back Kerryon Johnson.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)

After missing last week with a hamstring injury, Ngakoue returned to Jacksonville’s starting lineup for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Ngakoue recorded four tackles in his team's 20-7 home victory. The pass-rushing specialist is still looking for his first sack this season, in what is a contract year for the former Terp.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

Jefferson has proven he can get to the quarterback so far this year. Through Seattle’s first three games, the former Terps defensive tackle has two sacks. And while he didn’t get a sack in his team’s 33-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jefferson did pressure quarterback Mason Rudolph with two quarterback hits to go along with his two tackles in the game. He continues to see regular playing time on Seattle’s defensive line, having played 74 percent of the defensive snaps on Sunday.

Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings)

It has been an up-and-down year so far for Diggs. Through the first three weeks of the season, the fourth-year wideout has just six receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown — numbers that Diggs has amassed in one game many times throughout his career. He had just three receptions for 15 yards in a 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, but his lack of production is due in part to the game script of the blowout. Minnesota was able to run the ball 38 times, as opposed to 21 pass attempts, and the good news for Diggs and that he secured all three of his targets.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods was inactive for Washington’s 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.



