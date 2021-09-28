Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 3

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 3 of action below.

The third week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps starred for their respective teams.

Moore shined once again for the Panthers in Week 3, hauling in a team-high 8 receptions for a game-high 126 yards receiving in Carolina's 24-9 win over the Houston. It was the 10th 100-yard receiving game of Moore's career. His 22 receptions through three games this season currently rank tied for 5th in the NFL.

Stefon Diggs -- Buffalo Bills, WR

Diggs had another solid outing Sunday in the Bills' 43-21 blowout win over the Washington Football Team, hauling in 6 catches for 62 yards. Diggs' 19 receptions through three games currently rank tied for 16th in the NFL.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Coming off of last Sunday's outing in which he had a pair of interceptions, Jackson finished with five tackles in the Patriots' Week 3 28-13 loss to the Saints. He now has 11 tackles through three games this season.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 4 tackles in the Panthers' Week 3 win over the Texans.

Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB

Johnson remains a part of a Jets' running back rotation that was down to two in Week 3. He finished with three carries for 17 yards on the ground and also had one catch for another six yards in the Jets' shutout loss to the Broncos.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson had another big game for the Raiders defense in Week 3, finishing with four tackles and a sack in Las Vegas' overtime win over the Dolphins.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue recorded a single tackle in the Raiders' OT win over the Dolphins.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage had his best game of the season in the Packers' Week 3 win over the 49ers, finishing with six tackles and a pass breakup.

Jake Funk -- LA Rams, RB

Funk played 14 offensive snaps in the Rams' Week 3 win over defending Super Bowl champs Tampa Bay, getting his first NFL carry and gaining six yards on the play. He also continued to see action on both the punt and kick return units.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dunn was once again inactive in Week 3 for Cleveland's 26-6 win over the Bears.

Sean Davis -- Cincinnati Bengals, S

Davis was active for the Bengals in Week 3, playing on both defense and special teams, but did not record any stats during Cincinnati's 24-10 win over the Steelers.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry did not record any stats in the Seahawks' loss to the Vikings.

Josh Woods -- Chicago Bears, LB

Woods was signed by the Detroit Lions off of the Chicago Bears' practice during the week. He was activated ahead of the Lions' Week 3 game versus Baltimore and saw action on special teams in the loss to the Ravens.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB*

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.