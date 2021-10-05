Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 4

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 4 of action below.

The fourth week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps starred for their respective teams.

Moore went off for the Panthers once again in Week 4, hauling in a game-high 8 receptions for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Carolina's 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It was Moore's second straight game with over 100 yards receiving and marked the the 3rd time in Moore's career that he had multiple TD catches. His 30 receptions through four games this season currently rank tied for 2nd in the NFL, while his 398 receiving yards rank 4th in the league.

Stefon Diggs -- Buffalo Bills, WR

Diggs had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season Week 4, hauling in a game-high 7 catches for 114 yards in the Bills' 40-0 win over the Houston Texans. Diggs' 26 receptions through four games currently rank tied for 10th in the NFL, while his 305 receiving yards currently rank 13th in the league.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Jackson had another solid outing Sunday night, finishing with five tackles a pass breakup in the Patriots' Week 4 19-17 loss to the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs. Jackson now has 17 tackles, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions through four games this season.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 4 tackles in the Panthers' Week 4 loss to Dallas.

Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB

Johnson's biggest contribution for the Jets in their Week 4 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans was on special teams. Johnson had three kickoff returns for 57 total return yards and a long of 26 yards. He also had three carries for a yard and two receptions for 12 yards as the Jets got their first win of the season.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson played 36 snaps with one quarterback hit in the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chargers.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue recorded a single tackle and a pair of quarterback hits in the Raiders' 28-14 loss to the Chargers.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage finished with a single tackle in the Packers' Week 4 win over the Steelers.

Jake Funk -- LA Rams, RB

Funk saw 16 special teams snaps in the Rams' Week 4 loss to the Arizona Cardinals but did not record any stats.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dunn was once again inactive in Week 4 for Cleveland's 14-7 win over the Vikings.

Sean Davis -- Cincinnati Bengals, S

Davis remained on the practice squad for the Bengals in Week 4.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry saw 8 offensive snaps and 7 special teams snaps in Seattle's Week 4 win over the 49ers but did not record any stats.

Josh Woods -- Chicago Bears, LB

Woods saw 15 special teams snaps in the Lions' 24-14 Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. He did not record any stats.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB*

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.