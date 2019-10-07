Despite playing with backup quarterback Kyle Allen for the past three games, Moore has remained productive as Carolina’s top wide receiver. The Panthers’ offense operates through running back Christian McCaffery — who had another monster performance in Week 5 — but Moore is clearly Carolina’s next option when they decide to throw the ball. In his team’s seven-point victory in Week 5, Moore hauled in six of his eight targets for a season-high 91 yards.

The sacks Ngakoue has been searching for all season finally came Sunday in Jacksonville’s 34-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Ngakoue registered his first two sacks of the season in Week 5 while finishing with four tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. Ngakoue will look to have this week spark his production for the rest of the season, which happens to be a contract year for the fourth-year pro.

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)



Carter was active for Carolina in Week 5, but he did not see the field or find the box score in the Panthers’ 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Following a career game in Week 4 where he had two interceptions and a blocked punt, Jackson came back down to Earth a bit on Sunday by recording just two tackles in a 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins. However, Jackson’s big performance the week prior did give him a boost in playing time, as he played a season-high 83 percent of New England’s defensive snaps in Week 5.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

Taking part in Seattle’s thrilling one-point win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, Jefferson recorded one tackle and two quarterback hits. Jefferson has grown into one of the Seahawks’ most reliable defensive linemen, playing 76 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps in Week 5, the most of any Seahawks defensive tackles.

Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings)

With rumors swirling around Minnesota of Diggs’ displeasure with the Vikings organization and a possible trade request being made by the star wideout, any possible distractions didn’t show in a 28-10 win in Week 5 over the New York Giants. While his team took care of business quite easily, Diggs had a relatively quiet game with three receptions for 44 yards.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage’s rookie year had been off to a great start through the first for weeks of the season, as he proved to be an integral part of Green Bay’s secondary. But in Week 5, Savage left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury after getting his leg caught under a falling Dallas ball carrier. He did not return to the Packers’ 34-24 win over the Cowboys, and while the injury did not look good at the time, Green Bay is hoping its first-round pick has avoided anything serious.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods was active for Chicago for the second straight week, but he did not see the field or find the box score in the Bears’ 24-21 Week 5 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Vernon Davis (TE - Washington Redskins)

Davis was inactive for Washington’s 33-7 loss in Week 5 to the New England Patriots as he recovers from a concussion. Davis has been filling in for Jordan Reed, who is out indefinitely with his own concussion issues.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart was inactive for New England’s Week 5 win over the Washington Redskins.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

Johnson and the Detroit Lions had their bye week in Week 5.