Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 5

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 5 of NFL action below.

The fifth week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps stood out for their respective teams.

Johnson recorded his first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard carry in the 3rd quarter of the Jets' 27-20 loss to Atlanta. Johnson finished the day with 4 carries for 12 yards and a score on the ground and two catches for 22 yards through the air for 34 all-purpose yards.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore was targeted 7 times in Week 5, hauling in five catches for 42 yards in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Eagles. Moore also had a 13-yard kickoff return and a single carry for -4 yards. His 34 receptions through five games this season currently rank 4th in the NFL, while his 440 receiving yards rank 9th in the league.

Stefon Diggs -- Buffalo Bills, WR

Diggs had a relatively quiet Week 5, hauling in just two catches for 69 yards in the Bills' 38-20 win over Kansas City in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game. Diggs' 28 receptions through five games currently rank tied for 18th in the NFL, while his 374 receiving yards currently rank 17th in the league.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Jackson continues to show he is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He finished with 5 tackles (4 solo) and a pass breakup in the Patriots' 25-22 win over the Houston Texans. Jackson now has 22 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pair of interceptions through five games this season.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 3 tackles and a pass breakup in the Panthers' Week 5 loss to Philadelphia.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson finished with 5 tackles in the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Bears.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue had one of his best performances of the season Week 5, recording 3 solo tackles and adding a pair of sacks in the Raiders' 20-9 loss to Chicago. The sacks were the first two of the season for Ngakoue, who now has 47.5 sacks for his career.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage finished with six total tackles, including five solo in the Packers' Week 5 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Savage now has 16 tackles and a pass breakup through five games.

Jake Funk -- LA Rams, RB

Funk saw 14 special teams snaps in the Rams' Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks but did not record any stats.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dunn saw a handful of special teams snaps in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sean Davis -- Cincinnati Bengals, S

Davis was released by the Bengals ahead of their Week 5 game.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry saw 3 offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps in Seattle's Week 5 loss to the Rams but did not record any stats.

Josh Woods -- Detroit Lions, LB

Woods saw 17 special teams snaps and finished with 3 tackles in the Lions' 19-17 Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He did not record any stats.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB*

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.