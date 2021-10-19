Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 6

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 6 of NFL action below.

The sixth week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps stood out for their respective teams.

Diggs had one of his best performances of the season Week 6, hauling in nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 34-31 loss at Tennessee Monday night. Diggs' 37 receptions through six games currently rank tied for 9th in the NFL, while his 463 receiving yards currently rank 15th in the league.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore was targeted 13 times in Week 6, but was only able to haul in five catches for 73 yards in the Panthers' 34-28 loss to the Vikings. Moore also had a single carry for 6 yards and had a fumble lost. His 40 receptions through six games this season currently rank tied for 5th in the NFL, while his 513 receiving yards rank 7th in the league.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Jackson had another big game Week 6, finishing with 4 solo tackles and 4 pass breakups in the Patriots' 35-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Jackson now has 26 tackles, 9 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions through six games this season. His 9 pass breakups currently rank 2nd in the league behind Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker had his most productive game of the season, finishing with 10 total tackles (7 solo) in the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Vikings. He now has 26 total tackles (14 solo) on the season.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson had a solid outing Week 6, finishing with four tackles (1 solo) and a sack for an 8-yard loss, as the Raiders were able to overcome the distraction of former head coach Jon Gruden and defeat the Broncos by a score of 34-24. Jefferson now has 19 tackles (6 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble through six games.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue finished with one tackle in the Raiders' win over the Broncos.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage recorded his first interception of the season Week 6, picking off Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields during the first quarter of Green Bay's 24-14 win over Chicago. Savage added 3 tackles and a pass breakup.