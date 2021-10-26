Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 7

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 7 of NFL action below.

The seventh week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps stood out for their respective teams.

Jackson had another solid outing Week 7, finishing with 4 tackles, a pass breakups and an interception in the Patriots' 54-13 win over the Jets. Jackson now has 31 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions through seven games this season. His 10 pass breakups currently rank tied for 2nd in the league behind Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, while his 3 interceptions are tied for 3rd in the NFL.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore was targeted 10 times in Week 7, hauling in six catches for a game-high 73 yards receiving in the Panthers' 25-3 loss to the Giants. His 46 receptions through seven games this season currently rank 4th in the NFL, while his 586 receiving yards rank 6th in the league.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 5 total tackles (1 solo) in the Panthers' Week 7 loss to the Giants. He now has 31 total tackles (15 solo) on the season.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson had another solid outing Week 7, finishing with three tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in the Raiders' 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue had one of his most disruptive outings of the season Week 7, recording 4 tackles (2 solo), a pair of sacks and a pair of pass breakups in the Raiders' win over the Eagles. He also had 8 quarterback pressures.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage had a solid outing Week 7, finishing with 6 tackles (5 solo) and a pass breakup in the Packers' 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team. Savage now has 25 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception through seven games this season.

Stefon Diggs -- Buffalo Bills, WR

The Buffalo Bills were on a bye Week 7.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dunn saw a handful of special teams snaps in the Browns' Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos.

Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB

Johnson had his most productive game of the season Week 7 catching the ball out of the backfield, finishing with 6 catches for 65 yards. He also had 5 carries for 6 yards on the ground for a total of 71 yards from scrimmage, a season high.

Sean Davis -- Cincinnati Bengals, S

Davis remained on the New England Patriots' practice squad Week 7.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry saw a handful of special teams snaps in the Seahawks' 13-10 loss to the Saints.

Josh Woods -- Detroit Lions, LB

Woods saw 14 special teams snaps in the Lions' 28-19 Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He did not record any stats.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB*

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

Jake Funk -- Los Angeles Rams, RB*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.