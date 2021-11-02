Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 8

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 8 of NFL action below.

The eighth week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps stood out for their respective teams.

Johnson had another big game catching the ball out of the backfield Week 8, hauling in 5 catches for 71 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season. He has 11 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in the last two games. His 86 yards from scrimmage in the Jets' 34-31 upset win over the Bengals was a season high for a second straight week.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Jackson had 5 tackles (4 solo) in the Patriots' 27-24 Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson now has 36 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions through eight games this season.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore was targeted 8 times in Week 8, hauling in four catches for a game-high 59 yards receiving in the Panthers' 19-13 win over the Falcons. His 50 receptions through eight games this season currently rank tied for 5th in the NFL, while his 645 receiving yards rank 7th in the league.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 6 total tackles (3 solo) in the Panthers' Week 8 win over the Falcons. He now has 37 total tackles (18 solo) on the season.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

The Las Vegas Raiders were on a bye Week 8.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

The Las Vegas Raiders were on a bye Week 8.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage finished with three tackles (2 solo) in the Packers' 24-21 Thursday night win over the Arizona Cardinals. Savage now has 28 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception through eight games this season.

Stefon Diggs -- Buffalo Bills, WR

Diggs was overshadowed by teammate Cole Beasley in Week 8, but still managed to haul in five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Diggs' 42 receptions this season currently rank 19th in the NFL.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dunn saw a couple of special teams snaps in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry was inactive for the Seahawks' 31-7 win over Jacksonville.

Josh Woods -- Detroit Lions, LB

Woods saw 15 special teams snaps in the Lions' 44-6 Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was credited with a tackle.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB

After spending the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve, McFarland saw his first action of the year last Sunday, with a single carry for 1 yard.

Sean Davis -- New England Patriots, S

Davis remained on the New England Patriots' practice squad Week 8.

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

Jake Funk -- Los Angeles Rams, RB*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.