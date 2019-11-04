Moore continues to have a strong sophomore campaign as Carolina’s No. 1 wide receiver. He hauled in seven receptions out of 10 targets on Sunday in his team’s 30-20 win over the Tennessee Titans while also compiling a season-high 101 receiving yards. Between Moore and star running back Christian McCaffery, the Panthers appear to have two of the best young offensive weapons in the game.

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Edmunds, who began the season on the Steelers' practice squad, was active for a third straight week and made his presence felt in Pittsburgh's 26-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. With James Bell and rookie Benny Snell sidelined, Edmunds split carries with Jaylen Samuels, finishing with a team-high 12 carries for 73 yards that included a 45-yard carry, the longest carry by any Steeler since a 60-yard carry by former Terp Darrius Heyward-Bey in 2016.

In his second game back from an ankle injury, Savage recorded six tackles in Green Bay’s 26-11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. So far, Savage has 31 tackles, three passes defended and an interception as a rookie.

Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings)



The Kansas City Chiefs made it an emphasis to negate Diggs’ talent when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, and the home team was successful in doing so, holding Diggs to just one reception for 4 yards. Diggs was blanketed by Kansas City defensive backs most of the game and only drew four targets. He did, however, add a 12-yard rush to his totals as his team lost by three at Arrowhead Stadium.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)

It was a rough Sunday for Jacksonville, which had to travel across the pond to London to take on its division foe the Houston Texans in a game that started at 9:30 a.m. EST. The Jaguars fell to the Texans 26-3, but Ngakoue stuffed the stat sheet a bit with five tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

For the second week in a row, Johnson finished second in rushing for the Lions. In a 31-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders, the rookie tailback carried the ball nine times for just 29 yards. He also added three receptions for 7 yards. With Kerryon Johnson and Tra Carson on injured reserve, Detroit’s backfield appears to be a full-blown committee with J.D. McKissic leading the way, followed by Johnson, and then newly signed Paul Perkins.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter is active for Carolina most weeks but does not always play or enter the box score. However, he did on Sunday, recording one tackle in the Panthers’ 10-point victory. The tackle was his first since Carolina played Houston back in September.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson has seen his role in New England’s secondary reduced a bit in recent weeks, but he was able to enter the box score by recording one tackle in the Patriots’ 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Coward isn’t always active for New England, but he was on Sunday against Baltimore. The rookie defensive tackle recorded one tackle, marking his second of the season.

Vernon Davis (TE - Washington Redskins)

Davis missed his fifth straight game with a concussion as the Washington Redskins lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 24-9 in Week 9.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

Jefferson was inactive for Seattle’s 40-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 as he continues to recover from an oblique injury.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Wood was inactive for Chicago’s 22-14 loss in Week 9 to the Philadelphia Eagles.