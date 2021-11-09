Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 9

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 9 of NFL action below.

The ninth week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps stood out for their respective teams.

Jackson had another huge game Week 9, recording two interceptions for the second time this season, taking one back for a touchdown. He also had 2 tackles (1 solo) and two pass breakups. His 5 interceptions are currently tied for 2nd in the league behind Trevon Diggs (7 INT), while Jackson and Diggs are tied for the league lead in pass breakups with 12 apiece.

Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB

Johnson caught a touchdown pass for a second straight week, finishing with two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown plus another 18 yards on the ground for a total of 58 total yards from scrimmage in the Jets' 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore had his least productive game of the season Week 9, finishing with just 3 catches for 32 yards in the Panthers' 24-6 loss to the Patriots. He also had two rushes for 14 yards on the ground. His 53 receptions through nine games this season currently rank 8th in the NFL, while his 677 receiving yards rank 7th in the league.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 6 total tackles (2 solo) in the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Patriots. He now has 43 total tackles (20 solo) on the season.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson finished with four tackles in the Raiders' loss to the Giants.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue had another disruptive game for the Raiders, finishing with two tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Las Vegas' 23-16 loss to the New York Giants. His 6 sacks through nine games this season currently rank tied for 12th in the NFL.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage finished with three tackles (1 solo) and two pass breakups in the Packers' 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Savage now has 31 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception through nine games this season.

Stefon Diggs -- Buffalo Bills, WR

Diggs hauled in six catches for a game-high 85 yards in the Bills' 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Diggs' 48 receptions this season currently rank tied for 13th in the NFL, while his 588 reception yards currently rank tied for 15th in the league.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dunn saw 8 special teams snaps in the Browns' Week 9 win over the Bengals.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

The Seahawks were on a bye Week 9.

Josh Woods -- Detroit Lions, LB

The Lions were on a bye Week 9.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB

McFarland was inactive for the Steelers' Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears.

Sean Davis -- New England Patriots, S

Davis remained on the New England Patriots' practice squad Week 9.

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

Jake Funk -- Los Angeles Rams, RB*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.