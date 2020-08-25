TerrapinSportsReport - Trio of Terp commits in updated Rivals250, local safety adds a star

Rivals released its initial Class of 2022 Rivals250 last week, with the Terps' lone commit, four-star athlete Amari Clark, coming in as the No. 202-ranked player in the nation. On Tuesday, a brand new Rivals250 for this year's crop of recruits was released, with three of the Terps' 20 recruits making the cut. Below is a look at each of the three Rivals250 prospects' current ranking, as well as their previous ranking and some quick thoughts on where each player might ultimately land in the final rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 155 New Ranking: No. 165 Skinny: Robinson is the crowned jewel of the Terps' 2021 class. Listed as an outside linebacker by Rivals, Robinson is an elite pass-rusher. Maryland coaches are likely to find ways to get Robinson on the field early during his time in College Park, possibly in third-down passing situations. Robinson's high school career is over as the State of Maryland postponed all fall sports, including football, for the first academic semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With his high school career over, it will be difficult for Robinson to see his ranking rise this fall as there will be no senior film nor the ability to do any live scouting. Robinson was selected as an Under Armour All-American, so it is possible a big week down in Orlando could boost his stock just ahead of the final rankings. He is expected to enroll early.

Previous Ranking: No. 224 New Ranking: No. 228 Skinny: Johnson was the first of the three Rivals250 prospects to pop for Maryland. He is a big, strong, compact lineman capable of really filling the gaps and should be a real run-stuffer for the Terps. Like others in Maryland, Johnson saw his season postponed when the WCAC announced they would not be playing football in the fall. Again, it will be difficult for Johnson to see much movement in his ranking with no senior film. That said, Johnson has been selected for the Under Armour All-American Game and a big week down in Orlando could help his stock just ahead of the final rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 242 New Ranking: No. 242 Skinny: Bradley, along with Johnson, gives Maryland arguably the best 1-2 punch in the defensive trenches of any recruiting class in the country. A high school teammate of Robinson, Bradley's senior football season has also been cut short. Unlike Robinson, however, Bradley had no initially planned on enrolling early at Maryland. But with all fall sports postponed in Maryland until at least Jan. 2021, Bradley is now looking into beginning his Maryland career this winter. As for Bradley's ranking, it is likely to hover right around where it currently is, as again, he will have no senior tape. As is the case with the other two, having been selected as an Under Armour All-American, he could potentially boost his stock just ahead of the final rankings.

TWO-SPORT STAR GETS BUMP TO THREE-STAR RANKING