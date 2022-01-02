Trio of Terps enter transfer portal to begin new year
An already busy portal season got even busier for Maryland to begin the new year, as three Terrapin football players entered the transfer portal Jan. 1.
The first player to announce he was entering the portal was senior wide receiver Brian Cobbs. A native of Alexandria, Va., Cobbs had career highs in catches (25) and receiving yards (341) this season. He finished his four-year Maryland career with 59 catches for 880 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Cobbs' saved his best for last at Maryland, hauling in four catches for 86 yards and a score in the Terps' regular-season finale, a win at Rutgers which clinched the program's first bowl birth since 2016. He followed that up with four catches for 62 yards in the Terps' Pinstripe Bowl win over Virginia Tech.
Cobbs will transfer as a graduate student and have one year of eligibility remaining.
Junior offensive lineman Evan Gregory was next to announce he was entering the transfer portal. A former Rivals four-star out of local powerhouse DeMatha Catholic, Gregory never quite lived up to his lofty billing, playing sparingly over his four years in College Park.
Gregory's lone start as a Terrapin came during the 2020 season at left guard at Indiana. He appeared briefly in two games this season as a backup, including in the Terps' 54-10 win over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Gregory will be immediately eligible as a graduate student and have two years of eligibility remaining due to COVID.
Senior wide receiver Darryl Jones also entered the transfer portal Jan. 1. The Virginia Beach, Va. native was a regular part of the Terps' wide receiver rotation throughout his four years at Maryland, starting 16 games and hauling in 49 catches for 705 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Like Cobbs, Jones saved his best for last in a Maryland uniform, hauling in four catches for a career-high 111 receiving yards and the first two receiving touchdowns of his career in the Pinstripe Bowl. This included a 70-yard score, which set a new program record for longest touchdown reception in a bowl game.
Jones will have one additional year of eligibility remaining.
Maryland's wide receiving corps will look decidedly different next season with the recent departures of Cobbs, Jones and fellow senior Carlos Carriere, who entered the transfer portal himself on Dec. 31.
The Terps' lone returning healthy starter heading into the spring is rising junior Rakim Jarrett. Maryland also returns experienced veterans Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones, but both are coming back from season-ending injuries.
Maryland's wide receiving corps also got a recent boost with the incoming transfer of Florida wideout Jacob Copeland, the Gators' top receiver this season.