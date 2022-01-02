Trio of Terps enter transfer portal to begin new year

An already busy portal season got even busier for Maryland to begin the new year, as three Terrapin football players entered the transfer portal Jan. 1. The first player to announce he was entering the portal was senior wide receiver Brian Cobbs. A native of Alexandria, Va., Cobbs had career highs in catches (25) and receiving yards (341) this season. He finished his four-year Maryland career with 59 catches for 880 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+QouKdpO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMUxDY1VD Unl5MiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFMQ2NVQ1J5eTI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsg4pyoQi5DT0JCU+KcqCAoQGNvYmJzX2JyaWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYmJzX2JyaWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDc3NDg5MTYy Mjc0MTQ4MzU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMiwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Cobbs' saved his best for last at Maryland, hauling in four catches for 86 yards and a score in the Terps' regular-season finale, a win at Rutgers which clinched the program's first bowl birth since 2016. He followed that up with four catches for 62 yards in the Terps' Pinstripe Bowl win over Virginia Tech. Cobbs will transfer as a graduate student and have one year of eligibility remaining. Junior offensive lineman Evan Gregory was next to announce he was entering the transfer portal. A former Rivals four-star out of local powerhouse DeMatha Catholic, Gregory never quite lived up to his lofty billing, playing sparingly over his four years in College Park.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+QouKdpO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWkY0NU9C SDFLbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pGNDVPQkgxS208L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgRXZhbiBHcmVnb3J5IChARUcxX19fX0VSQSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FRzFfX19fRVJBL3N0YXR1cy8xNDc3NDkzMDU2MTE5 MjE4MTc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK