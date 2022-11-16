TerrapinSportsReport

Maryland football players Jakorian Bennett, Jaelyn Duncan and Chad Ryland have accepted invites to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. The game, which gives NFL scouts a chance to get a better, up-close view of potential draft picks, is set to be played on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The Reese's Senior Bowl gives NFL scouts and front office personnel a chance to get a better, more up-close look at potential draft picks and is widely regarded as the premier post-season college all-star game and one of the first stages of the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 73 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 900 media members from around the country were credentialed last year.

A record-tying 106 players from last year's Senior Bowl were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, including 45 of the top 100 players selected. Senior Bowl participants represented 40 percent of the entire NFL Draft in 2022.

The most recent Maryland player to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl was former Terps safety Antoine Brooks Jr. in 2020. Brooks was taken in the 6th round of the 2020 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl is set to kickoff at 2:30 pm EST and can be seen live on the NFL Network.

More on each of the three players to accept their invite below: