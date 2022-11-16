TerrapinSportsReport

Maryland football players Jakorian Bennett, Jaelyn Duncan and Chad Ryland have accepted invites to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. The game, which gives NFL scouts a chance to get a better, up-close view of potential draft picks, is set to be played on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
The Reese's Senior Bowl gives NFL scouts and front office personnel a chance to get a better, more up-close look at potential draft picks and is widely regarded as the premier post-season college all-star game and one of the first stages of the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 73 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 900 media members from around the country were credentialed last year.
A record-tying 106 players from last year's Senior Bowl were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, including 45 of the top 100 players selected. Senior Bowl participants represented 40 percent of the entire NFL Draft in 2022.
The most recent Maryland player to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl was former Terps safety Antoine Brooks Jr. in 2020. Brooks was taken in the 6th round of the 2020 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams last season.
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl is set to kickoff at 2:30 pm EST and can be seen live on the NFL Network.
More on each of the three players to accept their invite below:
Jakorian Bennett
Bennett has started 22 of his 25 games played since arriving in College Park and has recorded 28 pass breaks, four interceptions and 66 tackles during his Terrapins career. A Mobile, Alabama native, Bennett will return home to play in this senior showcase game.
Bennett currently leads all FBS players in passes defended since the beginning of the 2021 season with 26 (16 in 2021, 10 in 2022) and he has the most career passes defended per game of any active FBS player (1.12). Bennett is the only player in the Power Five this season to have two games with four or more passes defensed in a game.
Jaelyn Duncan
Duncan has started 36 of his 39 games played in a Terrapin uniform. A New Carrollton native, Duncan is a two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection. A fixture at left tackle for the Terps, Duncan blocks for a Maryland passing offense that ranks fourth in the Big Ten by averaging 242 yards per game through the air.
Chad Ryland
Ryland, who transferred to Maryland prior to the 2022 season, has connected on 11 of 15 field goal attempts this season with three makes of over 50 yards, which ties a school record for most makes from 50 or more yards in one season. Ryland has made 8 of 9 field goal attempts inside 49 yards. Earlier this season, Ryland tied the Big Ten record for most consecutive made field goals (24) when he made a 43-yarder in the Terps win over Michigan State.