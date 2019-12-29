LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The first practice of Under Armour All-America Week 2020 is in the books. And while prospects worked out sans pads, there were still some things to be gleaned from the opening session. Below, Rivals.com hands out some awards based on Sunday night’s light workout.

ADONIS

No player in the game is more physically impressive than Washington, whose build resembles that of LeBron James. The 6-foot-8 tight end moves like a much smaller prospect and presents matchup problems for anyone attempting to covering him. His incredibly long arms will serve him well as a blocker as well as in the passing game, where he is a lethal red zone weapon. Washington is a rare combination of size and agility that will make an impact on college football from day one. The five-star prospect is set to announce his college of choice this week. Georgia is thought to be the leader.

MAN OF MYSTERY

Williams turned in a standout performance on Sunday, but his recruiting created even more buzz than his exceptional play. The Rivals100 safety has kept everyone guessing on that front. And while Florida is thought to lead, recent mentions of Ole Miss, Georgia and Miami make things a bit less clear. A former Oregon commit, Williams does not intend to announce his plans until February’s signing day and has visits set to both Ole Miss and UGA. This story could have a twist or two left before it ends.

UNCOVERABLE

A Maryland signee, Jarrrett spent the one-on-one portion of Sunday's workout effortlessly creating separation from some of the county's best cornerbacks. Jarrett was as sudden as any wideout at the event and was diverse in his routes. He’s as smooth out of breaks as any player in the country and is a five-star prospect for a reason. On Sunday he stood head and shoulders above his positional peers from start to finish.

HOT START

Dexter arrived in Orlando hoping to capture a fifth star and, well, so far so good. Dexter boasts a college ready build and looked dominant in a small sample size on Sunday, winning most of his (limited) one-on-one reps while standing out from a loaded defensive line group. The Gainesville-bound defensive tackle will be under the microscope all week but could not have gotten off to a better start.

QUARTERBACK NIGHTMARE

It was easy to see why Alabama coveted Braswell as an edge rusher. He was good early on in drills, flashing athleticism and quickness, but when it got into team session, he took off. Braswell was one of the quickest off the ball and he was in the backfield on a regular basis. It was only shorts and t-shirts, so it was not too physical, but Braswell was difficult to touch at times. He closed quickly and got his hands in passing lanes making it difficult for quarterbacks to throw clean passes.

MR. SMOOTH

Williams was doing what he does — gliding across the field, making plays and showcasing his length at wide receiver. The Clemson Tiger was very smooth, making plays all over the field. He had one of the plays of the day with a diving catch about midway through practice. He was having fun and laughing a lot, but when his name was called, he stepped up and shined under the lights.

STICKY HANDS