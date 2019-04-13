Finishing with game-high honors of 24 points, the quick twitch athlete is tracking as one of the top available seniors this spring. How did he get to this point? In March of 2018, Hyland was sitting in his room where a fire broke out. He had to jump from his two-story window to escape for his own life which led to ligament damage, forcing him to sit out the entire travel ball season last summer. That was the least of concerns as the blazing fire led to the deaths of a younger brother and grandmother.

AURORA, IL. - Tragedy to triumph is what is in line for Nahshon Hyland. The 6-foot-3 senior has gone through his fair share of hurdles in recent months, difficulties that no high school prospect should ever have to endure. However, it is the fight in Hyland that has led him to this point where he is edging towards his high-major breakout which he displayed on Friday evening.

“It is a pleasure to be back out here because, I didn’t get to play on the circuit last year, so just to get back out here and to be a leader on the floor, to start to have fun with it all, it just feels good,” the Delaware native said about his return to the travel ball floor. “To get back out here with the 17s group, it is just about regrouping.”

Holding offers from Delaware, Rhode Island, Seton Hall, St. Joe’s, and Temple, Hyland has already been to the campus at St. Joe’s and Temple for official visits, though a new wave of suitors has emerged.

Hyland told Rivals.com that Georgetown, Maryland, Pitt, Providence and VCU are among the schools that are in constant contact with him, though VCU is the only school that has offered. “They let you play out there and they stand out from a lot of different teams,” he said about the A10 program. “They have a really good team.”

The next step for Highland is going through the month and showing the college coaching masses what all he can bring to the floor, something that he was unable to last spring and summer. “I haven’t decided about my college yet and I am just trying to get more offers but I am definitely going to college,” he said. “I am just focused on this travel ball season right now and then to see what is next. I will probably look at things next month after I get through the live period.”

Every year, the travel ball season brings a handful of great stories. It seems that no one will be able to top all that Hyland will rightfully celebrate in the coming weeks as his potential, talent and true fight should make him this spring’s break out.