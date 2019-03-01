Ticker
Virginia DE breaks down recent Maryland visit

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

With a lone offer from Kent State at this point in time, Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge 2020 defensive end Mikail Kamara is a name to keep an eye on as he continues to garner interest from Power Five programs, including Maryland, which hosted the 6-foot-2, 230-pound pass rusher in College Park Feb. 18.

Mikail Kamara
