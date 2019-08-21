Maryland has landed yet another Virginia Tech transfer in former Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh three-star athlete DeJuan Ellis , who announced his commitment to Maryland via Twitter August 21.

Ellis entered the transfer portal on August 10, returning home to Maryland shortly after. He announced his commitment to the Terps while on Maryland's College Park campus.

Ellis becomes the third former Hokie to transfer to Maryland since Michael Locksley took over as head coach, joining redshirt junior quarterback Josh Jackson and junior wide receiver Sean Savoy.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound athlete originally committed to Virginia Tech due to the opportunity to get a chance to play quarterback, the position he starred at for McDonogh on offense.

Ellis ultimately ended up at wide receiver, where he redshirted last season as a true freshman.

At Maryland, Ellis is likely to play either wide receiver or cornerback, where he also started for McDonogh on defense. He will likely have to sit out the 2019 season and would have three years of eligibility remaining after that.

Ellis joins former McDonogh Eagles Kareem Montgomery (graduate transfer cornerback), Ellis McKennie (senior offensive lineman), Wyatt Cook (senior linebacker) and senior kicker Mike Shinskey.