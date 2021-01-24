TerrapinSportsReport - VMI quarterback commits to Maryland

Udinski, who was named the Southern Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, plans on playing for VMI this spring before transferring to Maryland at the conclusion of the spring semester. He will have one season of eligibility at Maryland.

The 6-foot-4, 224-pound gunslinger is coming off of a 2019 campaign in which he led the SoCon in passing and set a VMI single-season passing record with 3,276 yards. He also set the school single-season record for best pass completion percentage(63.9%). His 19 touchdown passes were the second most in school history and he began the season with an FCS record 368 consecutive passes without an interception. He was named 2019 All-SoCon second team offense for his play.

As a senior at North Penn (Pa.), Udinski was named All-Area Player of the Year as he led the Knights to a 6A District 1 title and 14-1 record, falling only in the state championship game. He was also named MVP of the Big 33 All-Star Game and named 6A First Team All-State by the Pennsylvania Football Writers Association. He is only the second player in Pennsylvania high school history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single season. He was also a standout basketball and lacrosse player, recording a school-record 110 points in lacrosse as a senior and setting the school career assist mark with 120 assists in just two seasons.

Udinski will help bolster a QB room that currently only has Taulia Tagovailoa on scholarship.