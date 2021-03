Canton (Ga.) Cherokee quarterback AJ Swann has committed to Maryland. The Terps beat out Colorado, South Florida, Vanderbilt, and others for the 6-foot-2, 200 pound junior.

Swann visited Maryland in the past, and when Mike Locksley and his staff got to know the Peach State signal caller, and it was a wrap in a short amount of time.

Swann talks about his commitment with Rivals in this interview.