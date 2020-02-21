COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- After going scoreless in the Terps' home win over Rutgers, sophomore guard Eric Ayala has played some of his best basketball of the season since, finding his three-point stroke once again as well as doing a good job of distributing the ball and limiting turnovers. Junior guard Darryl Morsell has also become a deft ball distributor of late, recording 13 assists over the last two games.

Watch Ayala and Morsell preview the Terps' upcoming game at Ohio State in the videos below.