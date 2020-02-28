COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins scored 16 points in the Terps' thrilling win at Minnesota, just days after scoring a career-high 20 points in a loss at Ohio State. Starting guard Eric Ayala knocked down a three-pointer for a sixth straight game and helped lead the offense in the Terps' win over the Golden Gophers.

Watch Wiggins and Ayala discuss ESPN College GameDay's visit to College Park as well as preview the Terps' upcoming game with No. 24 Michigan State.