 TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Ayinde Eley, Jeshaun Jones preview Minnesota
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 14:46:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

It has been a tough road back for sophomore WR Jeshaun Jones, who missed all of last season due to injury. Despite a tough loss at Northwestern to open the season, Jones was a bright spot, hauling in 5 catches for 37 yards.

Defensively, junior LB Ayinde Eley was also a bright spot, finishing with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Watch Jones and Eley look back on last week's game as well as look ahead to Friday night's home opener in the videos below.

