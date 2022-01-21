 Watch Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning break down the Terps' upset win over Illinois.
WATCH: Danny Manning Illinois postgame press conference

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning continued to shake things up Friday night in hopes of creating a spark, taking Donta Scott out of the starting lineup for the first time this season. The junior forward responded in a big way, scoring a career-high 25 points while adding six rebounds, two assists and a block in an 81-65 upset win over No. 17 Illinois.

Watch Manning break down his team's upset win over the Illini in the media player below.

