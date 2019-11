COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Darryl Morsell is coming off one of the most complete performances of his Terps career in Maryland's win over Oakland. Eric Ayala has been a steady playmaker in the Terps backcourt this season, averaging 10.3 points and 2.7 assists per game.

Watch Morsell and Ayala preview the Terps' upcoming game versus Fairfield in the videos below.