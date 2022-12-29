Maryland added a number of commits along the defensive front in the days leading up to the early signing period. Among them, local three-star edge rusher Dylan Gooden, who committed to Mike Locksley and the Terps on Dec. 18.

The Terps beat out Rutgers and Virginia Tech for Gooden's services.

One of the other late additions to the Terps' recruiting class along the defensive front was Gooden's former Good Counsel teammate, Neeo Avery, who flipped from Ole Miss on signing day.

"That was unexpected," Gooden told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman of Avery's commitment to Maryland. "He was joking about it and the coaches were joking about it, but I didn't know if it was true."

Watch the full interview with Gooden in the video player below.