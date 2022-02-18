WATCH: Fatts Russell, Ian Martinez react following win over Nebraska

Fatts Russell led the way once again for Maryland, scoring a team-high 23 points in the Terps' 90-74 win over Nebraska. It marked the third straight game Russell has scored 20 or more points. Sophomore Ian Martinez also had a solid outing, scoring 10 points while also adding three rebounds, three assists and four steals. It marked the second time in three games Martinez has scored in double figures.

Watch Russell and Martinez react following the Terps' road win over the Huskers in the videos below.