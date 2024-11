COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard's Terps bounced back from a tough loss to Marquette with a 71-point blowout win over Canisius. Seven Terps scored in double figures, led by senior forward Julian Reese who had a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Watch Willard break down his team's performance in the video player below.