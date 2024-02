COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It was a difficult day for Maryland men's basketball Saturday, beginning with the loss of legendary former head coach Lefty Driesell. Things didn't get much better later in the day as the Terps lost at home to No. 14 Illinois by a final score of 85-80.

Afterwards, current Maryland head coach Kevin Willard paid his respects to Lefty Driesell before breaking down his team's loss to the Illini.

